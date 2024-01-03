Harvard University leader announces stepping down

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Harvard Leader Claudine Gay stated that she will be resigning from her position as Chancellor of the university.



She stated in a declaration, "It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president."



She voiced, "This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries."



"But, after consultation with members of the corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual." Gay also mentioned.



Alan Garber, Harvard's principal and chief academic officer, will act as the university's temporary leader as the Fellows of Harvard College seek for a permanent replacement, as news media reported.



