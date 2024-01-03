Anonymous shooter kills 2, injures 8 at New Year's Eve party in Los Angeles

(MENAFN) Two citizens were murdered and eight others admitted to hospital on Monday following a gunfire attack at a New Year's Eve party in a warehouse building in Los Angeles.



As the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported, the shooting was recorded at around 1:00 am regional time (1700 GMT) throughout an underground New Year's Eve party. When the police reached the location, they found many civilians lying on top of the street and sidewalk.

A man and woman in their 20s were marked dead at the location.



"During the party, a dispute occurred between unknown people, resulting in shots being fired," the LAPD stated in a press announcement. "An unknown number of shots were fired, striking a total of 10 people."



The LAPD also mentioned all of the victims were attending of the New Year's Eve party.



The attack remains unknown as the investigation is in progress, and no arrests had been made currently; there was no immediate portrayal of the suspect or suspects, the LAPD stated.



Detectives don't believe this was mob-related but have not eliminated that option, local media described.



MENAFN03012024000045016186ID1107680657