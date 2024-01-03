Peru starts new year with 3.41 percent inflation rate

(MENAFN) Peru's Consumer Price Index (CPI) at a nationwide level grew by 0.30 percent in December, ending last year with an inflation rate of 3.41 percent, the National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI) informed Monday.



The report mentioned that the CPI rise recorded in December at a nationwide level was because of surges over the national average in the transportation sector by 1.10 percent, food and non-alcoholic drinks by 0.38 percent, and tobacco by 0.36 percent.



The rise in the transport divisions was mostly because of the advanced demand for tickets for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, resulting in price escalations in air passenger transportation by 6.1 percent, mostly in national air and road transportation.



In the meantime, the CPI index for food and non-alcoholic drinks augmented because of greater prices of meat goods, bottled waters and carbonated beverages, in addition to bread and grains.



In December, consumer prices augmented in 18 cities. In the meantime, a minimum of eight cities illustrated price reductions, with differences underneath amid 0.56 and 0.12 percent.



