China pledges backing for expansion of private sector

(MENAFN) China has declared solid actions in six regions to boost help for the private economy, subsequent to prior actions brought forward last year that saw private firms record high trade and investment development.



Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, stated on Tuesday that more practical actions will be implemented in six regions. He stated in a declaration at a themed meeting on the private economy’s first-class development, took place in Jinjiang, east China's Fujian Province.



The six regions are the following: quickening the governmental procedure of the law on the elevation of the private economy; refining communications and interactions at various levels and engaging with the authentic voices of private businesses; firming the analysis of the private economy's growth; enticing more private capital to contribute in main national engineering developments, like railways and nuclear power, along with others regarding energy, water amenities, and ecological and environmental protection; broadcasting decent practices and cases for joint learning; and refining operational mechanisms to enhance support for the advancement of the private sector expansion.



A sequence of strategies to support the growth of the private economy was presented last year. "With the implementation of these policies and measures, the development of the private economy has shown a general trend of steady progress and steady improvement," Zheng stated.



Administration statistics illustrates that in the first eleven months of last year, the imports and exports of private businesses grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year. Eliminating investment in the real-estate sector, private investment grew by 9.1 percent year-on-year in the exact period.

