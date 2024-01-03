Carlo Ancelotti declares Real Madrid to be his final journey

(MENAFN) Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Tuesday that he would not be joining another team when his contract ends at Real Madrid.



The 64-year-old Italian manager contracted a new deal at the end of December in which he will stay as the club’s manager after his 67th birthday at the end of June 2026, and speaking to the press before his team’s game against Mallorca, Ancelotti mentioned he wasn't bearing in mind working elsewhere following that, even though he didn't abolish staying longer in Madrid.



"It will be my last dugout, I can confirm that," he stated, adding "2026 may or may not be the last year. I want to be a coach and I hope I can be one in 2027 and 2028. I like Madrid and I want to stay here."



"The fact that the club wants to continue with my work is valuable," he voiced regarding the new contract.



"The club has chosen to do it now because it is probably happy with the work we are doing and wants to continue. Success here is winning games and that is what we will try to do," Ancelotti clarified, who was also confronted around rumors connecting him to the Brazilian national squad.



The coach acknowledged exchanges with the Brazilian FA, which made him "very honored and proud," but stressed any transfer to Brazil "depended on the situation I had with Real Madrid."

"In the end things are as I wanted: to stay here," he determined.



Throughout the news conference, Ancelotti eliminated once again contracting a central defender this month, in spite of long term knee injuries of both Eder Militao and David Alaba.



MENAFN03012024000045016186ID1107680650