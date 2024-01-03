Utah grants access to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for 2024 presidential ballot

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gathered a sufficient number of signatures to be included on the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah, according to election officials. This marks the first state where the independent candidate, known for his anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, has met the qualifications.



Kennedy has fulfilled the 1,000-signature requirement necessary for ballot access in Utah and is now eligible to officially file as a presidential candidate in the state before the March 5 deadline, as confirmed by State Elections Director Ryan Cowley.



Utah stands as the inaugural state where Kennedy's campaign has submitted signatures and achieved ballot access, noted campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear. However, she did not specify the exact date on which he intends to file for candidacy.



A scion of the renowned Democratic Kennedy family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime environmental lawyer, diverged from the party in the last fall, announcing his independent bid for the presidency.



As the son of former senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of Democratic President John F. Kennedy, he has made a name for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting public health conspiracy theories. He has garnered a devoted following among those who reject the scientific consensus on the safety and efficacy of vaccines.



