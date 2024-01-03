Zielinski plans on transferring to Inter over free transfer

(MENAFN) Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is expected to leave the Italian champions towards the closing of the season after the Pole alleged progressive conversations with Inter Milan to transfer to the club on a free transfer.



"For me, Zielinski is already an Inter player. If he decided to stay in SSC Napoli, he would already sign a new contract with them. He loves Naples and he felt good there, but he changed his attitude, so I'm sure he will join Inter," the UEFA vice-president, Pole Zbigniew Boniek stated in a talk for Polish media on Tuesday.



Zielinski's contract with Napoli ends in June this year. The 29-year-old attempted to talk out a new agreement with the club for many weeks but the two sides weren’t able to come to a conclusion.



"He said he wanted to stay in Napoli forever, but being Polish, he may be more accustomed to fog than the sun and sea," Napoli leader Aurelio De Laurentiis mentioned to a national sports newspaper at the end of last month.



As per an official press agency sources, the Pole has already taken the decision to join Inter Milan. The Italian League leaders proposed a three-year deal with a choice for one-year extension. Negotiations are ongoing between both parties with the expectation of concluding the deal soon. The midfielder is committed on departing Napoli.



In the Serie A season, Zielinski has participated in 17 games with two goals and two assists. Napoli occupies in the 8th position with 28 points.



MENAFN03012024000045016186ID1107680648