TE Connectivity To Report First Quarter Financial Results On Jan. 24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL ) will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 before trading begins on Jan. 24, 2024. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:



At

TE Connectivity's website: href="" rel="nofollow" t

By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (888) 330-3417 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 960-0804

A replay of the conference call will be available on

TE Connectivity's investor website at te at 11:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 24, 2024.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at

