Ultra Clean To Participate In 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT ), today announced that management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.