Ultra Clean To Participate In 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT ), today announced that management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .
Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN03012024003732001241ID1107680633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.