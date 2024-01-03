Beauty Devices Market Size Worth USD 74.19 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beauty devices market size was USD 24.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to the growing awareness about various skin issues and continuous technological advancements in beauty devices.

The escalating use of beauty products is fueled by a rising consciousness about skin problems worldwide. Factors such as increased exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) radiation and pollution contribute to skin issues like sunburn, hair loss, and diminished skin sensitivity. Common conditions such as acne, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, and melasma affect millions of individuals globally. Personalized beauty treatments are gaining traction, with consumers seeking tailored solutions for their skin concerns. Innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), are employed in beauty apps such as the WaySkin app to identify skin conditions, monitor post-treatment results, and recommend suitable skincare products.

However, challenges such as the high cost of beauty gadgets, lack of consumer knowledge about their benefits, and the availability of less expensive alternatives could impede market growth. Adverse reactions to certain beauty devices, including swelling and blistering, also limit their usage.

A notable trend in the beauty devices market is the increasing demand for at-home beauty devices providing practical solutions for issues like hair removal and acne. The convenience and simplicity of use have led to a surge in demand for these portable devices. For example, L'Oréal's Brow Magic, introduced in January 2023, is an electronic eyebrow cosmetic applicator designed for at-home use, enabling users to create customized brow designs quickly.

Key Market Segments:

1. Type Insights:

The hair removal devices segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the rising demand for smooth and hair-free skin. Technological improvements, such as lasers and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), enhance the safety and efficacy of hair removal devices.

The light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices segment is anticipated to experience fast revenue growth, addressing various skin concerns like pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles.

2. Application Insights:

Salons are expected to hold a significant revenue share due to the broad spectrum of professional beauty services offered. Salons invest in cutting-edge beauty devices to enhance customer experiences and provide effective treatments.

The home segment is forecasted to register the fastest revenue growth, driven by the increasing affordability and ease of using beauty devices at home. At-home beauty treatments are gaining popularity, eliminating the need for salon visits.

3. Portability Insights:

The pocket-sized/handheld device segment is projected to dominate the market, emphasizing the convenience and portability of these devices. Lightweight and easy to carry, handheld devices allow users to maintain their skincare routines on the go.

4. Regional Insights:

North America led the market in 2022, driven by the rising prevalence of skin and hair disorders, an aging population, and increased awareness of personal hygiene. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches further contribute to the region's market dominance.

Europe secured the second-largest revenue share, with increasing spending on personal grooming and a rising adoption of electronic devices. The introduction of innovative technologies in countries like Germany is expected to drive market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest revenue growth, fueled by an aging population, accessibility to diverse treatment options, and a prevalence of skin, hair, and dental disorders. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in countries like Japan and China is also a contributing factor.

Scope of Research