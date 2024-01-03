Spinal Implants Market Size Worth USD 12.78 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spinal implants market reached a valuation of USD 7.83 Billion in 2022, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Factors driving market growth include increased adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) techniques, advancements in spinal surgery technologies, and a surge in spinal disorders.

Spinal implants, instrumental in stabilizing, correcting deformities, and strengthening the spine, are primarily made of metals like stainless steel or titanium. High treatment costs pose a challenge to market growth, with spinal surgeries estimated to cost USD 105 billion annually in the U.S. A notable trend is the development of implants focused on minimally invasive and motion-preserving stabilization, addressing patient needs efficiently.

Driving Factors:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques: The adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) techniques, including computer-assisted navigation and robot-assisted surgery, has grown significantly. These techniques reduce surgery difficulties, risks, and recovery times, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

Advancements in Spinal Surgery Technologies: Companies like Medtronic plc have introduced next-generation spinal technologies, streamlining procedures, personalizing care, and enhancing patient outcomes.

Rising Spinal Disorders: Factors such as obesity, poor lifestyle choices, and smoking contribute to the increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, leading to a higher demand for spinal implants.

Challenges:

High Treatment Costs: The market faces challenges due to the high cost associated with spinal implant treatments, including implants, hospital stays, surgical supplies, anesthesia, and post-operative care.

Trends:

Motion-Preserving Implants: A recent trend in the market is the development of implants like RTI Surgical Holdings' Coflex, a posterior lumbar mobility preservation device, offering a unique minimally invasive stabilization solution.

Product Insights:

Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices Lead: In 2022, thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices dominated the market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The increasing number of bone grafting and spinal treatments contributed to this segment's growth.

Non-Fusion Devices on the Rise: The non-fusion devices segment is expected to see moderate revenue growth, driven by innovative products aimed at providing spinal stability without fusion. Artificial discs and growth sparing devices are gaining popularity.

Technology Insights:

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Prevail: Spinal fusion and fixation technologies are anticipated to hold a significant revenue share during the forecast period due to a wide range of surgical techniques and FDA approvals for related technologies.

Motion Preservation Technology Grows Rapidly: The motion preservation/non-fusion segment is expected to register the fastest growth, offering alternatives to spinal fusion for conditions like degenerative disc degeneration, facet pain, and lumbar spinal stenosis.

Type of Surgery Insights:

Minimally Invasive Surgeries Dominate: The minimally invasive surgeries segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share, driven by the advantages it offers over open surgery, including specialized instruments, smaller incisions, and improved imaging methods.

Regional Insights:

North America Leads Market Share: North America dominated the market in 2022, attributed to government initiatives, technological advancements, and a rising rate of obesity. Spinal issues are more common in obese individuals, leading to increased demand for spinal implants.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Growth Leader: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by increasing healthcare expenses, effective hospital service management, and a rising number of patients seeking care for spinal injuries.

Europe Shows Considerable Growth: Europe is expected to account for a significant revenue share due to an aging population, growing demand for spinal implants, and an increasing number of patients with spinal diseases.

