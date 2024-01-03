Healthcare IT Market Set To Soar Past USD 628.59 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Healthcare IT market size is expected to reach USD 628.59 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing need for efficient and accurate healthcare management and record-keeping systems in the face of an aging population and rising healthcare costs is a significant driver. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine solutions is fueling the market's growth.

Westford USA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Healthcare IT market , adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions continues to surge, driven by the need for convenient and accessible healthcare services, as well as ongoing efforts to address healthcare disparities and improve patient engagement, the rise of interoperability standards and initiatives is promoting seamless data exchange among different healthcare systems and providers, enhancing care coordination and patient outcomes are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Healthcare IT (information technology) is the use of technology to improve the delivery and quality of healthcare. It includes various systems and applications, such as electronic health records (EHRs), clinical decision support systems (CDSSs), telehealth, and mobile health apps.

Prominent Players in the Healthcare IT Market



Allscripts

Cerner

Epic

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health

InterSystems

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Athenahealth

Change Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Health Catalyst

Huron Consulting Group

NextGen Healthcare

Nuance Communications

Oracle Cerner

Optum

SAP Healthcare

WellSky Wolters Kluwer Health





Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) dominate the global online market as governments and healthcare regulatory bodies in many countries have mandated adopting EHR systems to enhance patient care, reduce medical errors, and streamline healthcare operations. These mandates create a strong impetus for EHR adoption.

Clinical applications is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the clinical applications, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), and Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) systems, directly enhance patient care by providing healthcare professionals with real-time access to patient records, treatment recommendations, and alerts for potential issues. This leads to better clinical outcomes and patient safety

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, and the United States in particular, has a well-established and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. The United States has been at the forefront of implementing regulatory mandates to encourage the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare IT systems. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), provided financial incentives for healthcare providers to adopt EHRs, driving rapid adoption.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Healthcare IT market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Healthcare IT.

Critical Developments in Healthcare IT Market

Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, a proprietary digital clinical research solution that enables real-world data collection and digital biomarker creation through mobile research studies. This technology is designed to improve clinical research's relevance, equity, and data integrity across the healthcare continuum. Smart Omix's capabilities are expected to benefit clinical research by enabling more efficient data collection and biomarker creation, leading to more accurate diagnoses and better patient outcomes.

