Xenon Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 8-11, 2024.

Company Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 9-9:40 AM Pacific Time (12-12:40 PM Eastern Time) Presenter: Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the“Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit .

"Xenon" and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions.

