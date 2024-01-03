(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="BingX Announces the Listing of ZKfair and QUARK Coin Trading Pairs" data-link=" Announces the Listing of ZKfair and QUARK Coin Trading Pairs" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 January 2024 - BingX, a leading copy trading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the addition of two new trading pairs to its platform, enhancing the trading options for its global user base. The new pairs, ZKF/USDT and QUARK/USDT, are set to go live on January 2, 2024, marking a significant expansion in BingX's diverse range of trading assets. As the price of Bitcoin stands at $45,541.50, experiencing a 7.13% change in the last 24 hours , BTC price started 2024 with a lot of optimism.



ZKfair (ZKF) Trading Pair

The first addition, ZKF/USDT, features the ZKF token, a prominent asset in the ZK L2 community. ZKF went live on the ZK Fair mainnet in December 2023 and is built on the innovative Polygon CDK, Celestia DA, and Lumoz ZK's Layer 2 network. With a total supply of 9 billion tokens, 100% of ZKF tokens have been airdropped to the community, with 75% active users and 25% contributing developers. BingX users can start trading ZKF/USDT from January 2, 2024, at 06:40:00 (UTC+0).



QUARK Coin Trading Pair The second addition, QUARK/USDT, introduces the QUARK token to BingX's trading platform. This listing provides traders with more diversity in their investment choices and reflects BingX's commitment to catering to the evolving demands of the cryptocurrency market. Trading for QUARK/USDT will commence on January 2, 2024, at 08:00:00 (UTC+0).

BingX is dedicated to providing a safe, reliable, and user-friendly trading experience. Traders are advised to ensure that the selected chain or network on BingX is consistent with the platform they are using for withdrawals or deposits. BingX's platform will automatically adjust relevant parameter limits for spot trading based on market liquidity, and 24/7 online support is available for any inquiries. As with all cryptocurrency trading, BingX reminds its users that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and subject to various risks. Traders should exercise caution, stay informed about potential risks, and invest prudently.

