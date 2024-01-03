Edvisors Survey Reveals That College Students Lack Confidence About Repaying Debts After Graduation

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Las Vegas, NV-

A recent survey conducted by Edvisors of 1,000 students revealed that most students had realistic expectations regarding the necessity of borrowing funds to attend college and their expected earnings after graduation. However, the majority of students lacked confidence in their ability to repay their student loans following graduation.

The survey also revealed that 77% of students expected to borrow money to finance their education, with an average amount of $25-$30K in student loans. Most students also expected to earn between $50 and $75K annually for their first job after college. Half of students also expected to have other forms of debt at graduation, such as credit cards and car loans. However, 78% of students were not confident or hopeful they would be able to repay their student loans.

“The cost of a college degree can be daunting, but there are many benefits to opting to get a degree. A college degree can open doors to higher paying jobs and career opportunities,” explains Elaine Rubin, Director of Corporate Communication at Edvisors.“Earning a college degree can also provide a sense of accomplishment and pride. However, it's important for students to be prepared for the financial costs once they begin their career after college. Right out of college, it can be challenging to earn income for basic living expenses, and difficult to budget their paychecks to accommodate monthly student loan payments.”

It is best to take steps to reduce financial risk while in school. For students looking to offset the cost of college, they should consider applying for scholarships, looking for internships, or working a part-time job.

