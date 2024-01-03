Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a cable from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulating him on assuming the top post. (subs plz note we broadcast several items re congratulations from heads of state to His Highness the Amir).

CAIRO -- Palestinian President's Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash says assassination of Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri is a chance for Palestinians to unite against all challenges that face them.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 56 cents to USD 80.12 pb Tuesday vs USD 79.56 pb Friday.

NEW YORK -- The United Nations says developments in Beirut are "extremely worrying and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint," alluding to assassination of a senior official of the Hamas movement. (end) rk