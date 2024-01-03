20 People Die In Blast In Southern Iran -- TV

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- At least 20 people died in a blast in the southern city of Kerman on Wednesday, state-run television reported.

The television said 60 others were wounded and whisked to hospitals for treatment after the explosion that occurred at the burial place of the former chief Al-Quds Brigade of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani.

Iran is currently marking the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's death. He had lost his life in a US air strike near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. (end)

mw











