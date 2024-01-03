Rigel To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL ) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and CEO, will present a company overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.
To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.
About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit .
Investors & Media Contacts:
Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]
Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212.600.1902
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MENAFN03012024003732001241ID1107680572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.