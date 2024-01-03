Pennington Partners & Co. Announces Launch Of Real Estate Investment Vertical

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Led by Taylor Coe and Alex Rongione, Pennington Real Estate Partners will expand access to investment opportunities for highly successful entrepreneurial founders, their families, and their advisors

Pennington Partners & Co., a multi-family investment office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, CEOs / founders, and their families, has announced the launch of Pennington Real Estate Partners (PREP). The new vertical will make direct investments in residential and commercial real estate across the United States, providing new and existing Pennington clients with proprietary real estate investment expertise.

The new offering will focus on tax-advantaged investing including Opportunity Zones, structured equity, and senior secured lending given emerging opportunities in the existing marketplace. The launch represents an expansion of the Pennington team with the addition of Taylor Coe and Alex Rongione. Both come from distinguished careers in institutional real estate investment management, most recently at Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, and will join the firm as Managing Directors and members of the PREP Investment Committee. As leaders of Pennington Real Estate Partners, Coe and Rongione will each be responsible for designing investment strategies, sourcing opportunities, executing business plans, and realizing investments. Additional information and bios can be found below.

"Pennington Real Estate Partners

opens the door to many new opportunities for

our clients," noted Brian Gaister, co-founder

and CEO of Pennington Partners.

"We have expanded our in-house real estate investment expertise

that will allow us to capitalize on investment opportunities throughout the United States.

We are incredibly honored to have Taylor and Alex join us to lead this new endeavor. Both

bring significant experience

that will be

essential in uncovering and navigating new investments."

The launch of Pennington Real Estate Partners comes on the heels of notable growth and expansion for Pennington Partners. The firm closes out the year with more than 100% growth in assets under management, the launch of a new offering in private equity, and has been recognized in numerous industry accolades. "We're thrilled to be joining forces with a top-tier firm like Pennington, where we can add commercial real estate and associated structured finance to the array of opportunities available to our advisory families," added Coe and Rongione.

For more information about Pennington Partners, please visit .



About Taylor Coe and Alex Rongione

Taylor Coe joins Pennington Real Estate Partners as a Managing Director and member of the PREP Investment Committee. Prior to joining Pennington, Taylor was on the equity investment team at Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP"), a middle-market real estate investment platform with over $6.1 billion of assets under management as of his time of departure. At WDIP, Taylor was responsible for closing investments with a total capitalization in excess of $1.3 billion. Taylor is also the founder of Sunshine Peak Partners, a boutique investment management firm, and is a graduate of the University of Colorado.

Alex Rongione joins Pennington Real Estate Partners as a Managing Director and member of the PREP Investment Committee. Prior to joining Pennington, Alex was also on the equity investment team at Walker & Dunlop. He contributed to all aspects of the investment process including but not limited to capital raising, strategy, origination, and execution. At WDIP Alex was responsible for closing investments with a total capitalization in excess of $1.7 billion. Alex is a CFA charter holder, a NAIOP Developing Leader, and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Originally founded to serve the needs of the two founding families who have built and sold companies in various industries, Pennington Partners & Co.'s mission is to elevate the lives of highly successful entrepreneurial founders and their families. We provide a breadth of investment, wealth planning, and personal financial administration solutions that were created by and for founders, CEOs, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single-family office. In short, our vision is to transform the landscape of financial advice for families of complex wealth, in order to deliver better outcomes. To learn more, please visit .

