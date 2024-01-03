Maxcyte And Lion TCR Form Partnership To Support Global Expansion Of Lion TCR's TCR-T Cell Pipeline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lion TCR to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERTTM platform to develop and scale TCR-T cell therapies for solid tumors and viral-related diseases.

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications, and Lion TCR , an Asia-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapies for solid tumors and life-threatening viral infections today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL). This partnership will enhance MaxCyte's presence in Asia, with anticipated expansion into the US and European markets.



Under the terms of the agreement, Lion TCR obtains worldwide non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERTTM platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual license fees and program-related revenue.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lion TCR to support the development of their TCR-T cell therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma and life-threatening viral infections,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte .“Through this important partnership, we will be able to help provide the opportunity for patients in Asia (and ultimately patients worldwide) to benefit from these innovative mRNA-based TCR-T cell treatments and continue supporting the development of new therapies for patients with solid tumors.”

Lion's proprietary TCR-T cell therapy platform is supported by robust research, in collaboration with renowned laboratories, in the areas of autologous T cells and 'off-the-shelf' technologies. The company's TCR-T cell therapy harnesses the patient's own immune system to fight against viral infections and cancers. The company is conducting ongoing clinical trials against hepatocellular carcinoma to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its TCR-T cells. Lion has engineered Hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific T cells to recognize HBV-expressing tumor cells and achieve targeted killing, which is key as HBV is a major cause of hepatocellular carcinoma.

“At Lion TCR, we aspire to be the world's leader in the field of mRNA-based TCR-T therapeutics through the technological advancement and development of adoptive T cell therapy products for cancers and cancer-causing infectious diseases,” said CEO, Xiaoming Peng PhD, MBA .“We are honored to have MaxCyte as a partner and leverage their large-scale flow electroporation technology to support our development of novel therapeutics to benefit patients suffering from these devastating diseases.”

MaxCyte's ExPERTTM instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically-validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERTTM platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics. Lion TCR is MaxCyte's 24th strategic partnership overall, each of which generates pre-commercial milestone revenue and the vast majority of which include sales-based payments.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients' lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today's processes to innovate tomorrow's solutions. Our ExPERTTM platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATxTM, STxTM, GTxTM and VLx TM; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Lion TCR Pte Ltd

Lion TCR, a clinical stage biotech spun off from Singapore's A*STAR, specializes in engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) T cell therapies for infectious diseases and associated cancers, particularly HBV-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Lion TCR have secured FDA IND approval for a Phase 1b/2 trial - the world's first FDA-approved international multi-center trial for its HBV TCR-T therapy (LioCyx-M004) against HCC. Additionally, LioCyx-M004 has received dual Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA. Lion TCR's groundbreaking approach involves utilizing mRNA to encode HBV-specific TCR in patients' T cells, enabling the targeting of HBV epitopes expressed in liver cancer cells. Positive clinical trial outcomes attest to its efficacy. Building on their mRNA technology and AI-enabled TCR discovery platforms, Lion TCR extends its focus to solid tumors, offering personalized cell therapy and 'off-the-shelf' solutions. This positions Lion TCR to develop a robust pipeline for diverse solid cancers and chronic viral diseases. Learn more at liontcr .

