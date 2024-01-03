O-RAN Market Is Anticipated To Reach Close To US$8.883 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 36.94%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The O-RAN market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 36.94% from US$1.347 billion in 2022 to US$8.883 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the O-RAN market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.94%, between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$8.883 billion by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the O-RAN market is the increasing deployment of 5G technology. 5G deployments are enhanced through RANs as they link the user's pieces of equipment, which include mobile phones and laptops, to the main network, providing accurate location and information on the subscriber. Several trials, demonstrations, partnerships, and investments have been made in the market to support the 5G deployment. For instance, in October 2021, The Open Network Foundation and Deutsche Telekom announced the launch of the O-RAN architecture-compliant RAN intelligent Controller (RIC) software platform SD-RAN in Berlin. It was the first field trial that implemented a fully disaggregated open RAN solution. Another Instance is in February 2022, when Juniper Networks announced their collaboration with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless on the Open RAN Use Case Trial. Juniper Networks is a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, which conducted a multivendor RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) trial for tenant-aware admission control use cases. The trial was initiated in Vodafone's test labs in Turkey and will support O-RAN interfaces and address the key business challenges faced by mobile operators around personalized user experience, revenue generation and reduction in both OPEX and CAPEX for 4G and 5G services .There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the O-RAN market. For instance, in December 2023, German mobile phone provider 1&1 announced their first Open RAN, which is a fully virtualized 5G network based on Open RAN technology. The 1&1 O-RAN has been deemed to be fully functional and available for use throughout Germany. The innovative Open RAN technology separated hardware and software, where the antennas are no longer controlled on-site at radio masts but are software-based in a private cloud that is operated by 1&1 on standard servers in hundreds of decentralized edge data centres.Access sample report or view details:The O-RAN market, based on technology, is categorized into two types- massive MIMO , and non-massive MIMO. Massive MIMO (Massive multiple-input multiple-output) is a type of wireless communication technology in which base stations use a very large number of antennas to improve their spectral and energy efficiency.The O-RAN market, based on spectrum band, is categorized into two types- sub-6 GHz, and mmWave. Sub-6 GHz and mmWave are two types of spectrum bands that are commonly found in 5G technology. These frequencies determine the speed at which the information/ data is sent and received from the cell tower to the device. Sub-6 GHz are frequencies that are lesser than 6 GHz and mmWave frequencies are above 24 GHz.The O-RAN market, based on architecture, is categorized into four types- CU, DU, RU, and others. CU (Centralized Unit), and DU (Distributed Unit), are types of Open RAN architectures. The DU is responsible for real-time L1 and L2 scheduling functions, whereas the CU is responsible for non-real-time, higher L2 and L3.Some of the major countries in the O-RAN market include the USA, Japan, South Korea, China, and Germany, with several product launches and developments taking pace. For instance, in December 2023, Nokia and Deutsche Telekom deployed their multi-vendor Open RAN network in Germany. Nokia provides high-performance Open RAN complaint AirScale solution and Fujitsu will partner with Nokia in the deal with open-fronthaul compliant Radio Units. This deal highlights the maturity and performance of Nokia's O-RAN CU/DU, which confirms that Nokia is an industry leader through its anyRAN approach which offers mobile operators more options in building 5G networks. Another instance is in July 2022, when Nokia announced their collaboration with Hill Air Force Base and the National Spectrum Consortium to ensure the incumbent radar and 5G networks operating can seamlessly work together in a shared spectrum by controlling the behaviour in real-time of the 5G system when the incumbent radar is present.The research includes several key players from the O-RAN market, such as Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Mavenir, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Airspan Networks.The market analytics report segments the O-RAN market using the following criteria:.By Technology:oMassive MIMOoNon-Massive MIMO.By Spectrum Band:oSub-6 GHzommWave.By Architecture:oCUoDUoRUoOthers.By Geography:oAmericas.United States.OthersoEurope, Middle East, and Africa.Germany.UK.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Fujitsu Limited.Nokia Corporation.Samsung.Qualcomm Technologies.Mavenir.Cisco Systems, Inc..NEC Corporation.Airspan NetworksExplore More Reports:.V-RAN Market:.5G Network Security Market:.5G NR RAN Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn