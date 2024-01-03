Sub-Inspector Shoots Self In Patna, Condition Critical

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 3 (IANS) A sub-inspector rank police officer shot at self in Patna on Wednesday, an official said.

The condition of the SI, identified as Rashmi Ranjan, is stated to be critical.

Confirming the incident, Sushil Kumar, SDPO of Sachivalaya, said Ranjan shot himself on the head with his service revolver.

“Ranjan is currently undergoing treatment at the Paras Hospital in Patna where his condition is stated to be critical. Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra and other senior officers have reached the hospital to check on his health status.

“Ranjan is a native of Sri Krishna Colony in Aurangabad who is presently deployed at the civil courts in Patna. His family members have said that he was depressed for the past fortnight after his name came up in an FIR filed in his native place,” Kumar said.

--IANS

ajk/arm