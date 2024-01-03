Introducing Pillsafe(R), The New 'Smart' Pill Bottle For Prescription Medication

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PillSafe® protects the patient with a patented, innovative pill distribution control system that improves dosage safety, prevents prescription drug misuse, and provides potential solutions for the national opioid epidemic.

EDMOND, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / PillSafe ® uses new disruptive technology, a groundbreaking economical "smart" pill bottle for prescription drugs, designed by doctors to ensure safety and compliance with medication in the fight against addictive drugs. Conceived to protect the patient, it safeguards the medication and prevents tampering with proprietary technology that tracks and distributes the appropriate amount of medication at the time prescribed by the doctor.



"PillSafe aspires to protect patients and provide a safer way to deliver medication in the healthcare and drug manufacturing industries," said Dr. John Barr, co-founder of PillSafe. "We firmly believe that every pill that stays within the confines of our system is a life potentially saved from drug abuse."

PillSafe's medication delivery system secures medications at the source. The pharmacist inserts the pills into the PillSafe container, snaps the lid in place, and programs the bottle to deliver the required dosage on the specific schedule set by the doctor. Each PillSafe pill bottle has a unique, preset three-digit access code entered by the patient to dispense the medication at the time intervals set by the physician. The patient presses down on the lid and rotates it clockwise to access the medication. Then, the device is locked again, and the countdown timer restarts for the next dose.

An electronic net inside each PillSafe container can detect any breach attempt. PillSafe can be programmed to either destroy the medication and or notify the physician or the pharmacy to confirm compliance. With all this technology, PillSafe is still a single-use disposable bottle.

Doctors and pharmacists see the PillSafe bottle as a solution to problems resulting from non-adherence when patients do not take their medications as prescribed. "From my perspective in primary care and as a detox physician, we daily see patients that have become addicted to anything from stimulants to pain relievers, such as opioids, that create dependence and addiction," said Dr. Edward Mogabgab, M.D.

That can have tragic consequences. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 80,411 overdose deaths involving opioids, which accounted for 75% of all drug overdose deaths in 2021. To combat the epidemic, President Biden requested a historic funding increase of $46.1 billion for National Drug Control Program agencies, recognizing the urgent need for preventing the misuse of opioids and other dangerous drugs.

Standard pill bottles allow patients to remove the cap and have instant access to many pills, which can lead to overdose, illicit sharing, and trading or selling with other people. According to data from national drug information centers, that costs the United States more than $200 billion each year in insurance diversion and theft from criminal justice costs, health costs, and productivity loss.

PillSafe prevents that uncontrolled access to drugs, which protects the drug manufacturer, pharmacies, doctors and insurers, as well as patients, and guarantees the safe and secure documented delivery of addictive medication as prescribed. PillSafe's technology can also assist in disrupting drug trafficking, assisting healthcare, law enforcement, and the pharma industry by reducing the supply of illicit drugs.

In the six decades since the creation of a child-proof cap, there have been no major advancements in pill bottles. PillSafe is a revolutionary update, smart bottle system that secures addictive medications from the pharmacy to the patient. The user-specific approach integrates an adult-proof cap, electronic pill counter, a prescription-based time-release feature, and a fail-safe security net to fight prescription drug addiction.

"PillSafe's bold approach propels an innovative way forward, marking a promising stride in the battle against the opioid epidemic," Dr. Barr said.

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's "intelligent" design includes several innovative features that benefit the delivery network from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient. The patented technology includes an electronic label that can increase adherence messaging, two-step verification, or active advertising from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient.

