CIS Appoints Head Of Its Observer Mission For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The mission of observers from the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) in Azerbaijan's early presidential election will be
headed by the CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev, Azernews reports via the CIS Executive
Committee.
The committee said that his candidacy has been approved by the
decision of the Council of Permanent Representatives of the CIS
Participating States at the statutory and other bodies of the
CIS.
"The CIS observer mission will monitor the electoral campaign at
the invitation of the Government of Azerbaijan. The Executive
Committee of the CIS has sent invitations to the CIS countries,
requesting the submission of candidates for their representatives
to the mission," the committee said.
"As in previous campaigns, the mission's work will be based on
the principles of political neutrality, non-interference in the
electoral process and internal affairs of the state, strictly in
accordance with national legislation," the committee added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
