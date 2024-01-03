Long-Term Contract With Azerbaijan Reduces Price Of Gas In Bulgaria By 11%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bulgaria's public utilities regulator has approved an 11.3 %
drop in gas prices for January, Azernews reports,
citing Bulgarian media outlets.
Bulgarian mass media say that the new price is set at 77.6 leva
per MWh, excluding transport costs, excise duties and value added
tax .
Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said
that the long-term gas contracts with Azerbaijan, which are linked
to the price of oil in the international markets, have caused the
price of gas to fall in the country.
It was reported that Azerbaijani gas accounts for 40.3 % of the
country's monthly consumption, and EWRC evaluated this as a
positive factor for achieving favorable prices. The rest of the
consumption is provided by the state-owned gas company "Bulgargaz"
under a contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
gas drawn from the country's storage in Chirand.
It should be noted that in 2023, the supply of Azerbaijani gas
to Bulgaria is expected to be close to 1 billion cubic meters. Gas
supply to Bulgaria through the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB)
started two years ago. In 2021, 270 million cubic meters were
supplied. In 2022, the supply was slightly more than 500 million
cubic meters.
Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to Italy, Bulgaria, Greece,
Romania and Hungary in Europe. Gas supplies to Serbia will begin in
2024. In addition, several European countries have expressed their
interest in buying Azerbaijani gas.
IGB is the main route for transporting gas through the territory
of Greece to Bulgaria and neighboring countries through the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). IGB is the first to supply
Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria from the "Shahdeniz" gas-condensate
field in the Caspian Sea. In the next stages, Azerbaijani gas will
be able to be delivered to other countries of Eastern Europe. The
capacity of the gas pipeline is 3 billion cubic meters, this year
it is planned to increase it to 5 billion cubic meters as a result
of modernization.
MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107680512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.