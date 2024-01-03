Almost All Ukrainians Who Left Country In 2023 Already Back - Research

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 32 million border crossings were recorded in Ukraine in 11 months of 2023. At the same time, the difference between those who left and those who crossed back in is below 1%.

This is reported by Opendatbot with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Ninety-nine percent of Ukrainians who left in 2023 ultimately returned to Ukraine. In total, 14 million people returned to Ukraine in the incomplete year of 2023, and 14.1 million left the country. The difference between those who left Ukraine and those who returned is 142,000. It is about the number of border crossings by Ukrainians," the study says.

It is noted that the number is 15 times lower than in the first year of a full-scale war. In 2022, the difference between those who left Ukraine and those who returned stood at 2.2 million.

According to the monitoring results, early 2023, more often, Ukrainians crossed out than back in but this trend has changed since July. The peak of returns was recorded on April at +114,000 and in August: +144,000.

Also, in 11 months of 2023, some 32.6 million border crossings were recorded in Ukraine. This is 1.6 million or 5% more on year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the first weeks of December, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 crossed into Ukraine more often than out of the country.