Spain Records Lowest Unemployment Rate Since '07

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Labour and Social Economy in Spain stated Wednesday the number of unemployed individuals dropped to 2.7 million in 2023, the lowest since 2007.

Despite the global economic slowdown and conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza Strip, 53,9740 individuals were hired in 2023 most of whom were women, which increased the total of employment to 20.8 millions, said the Ministry in a statement in its website.

Spain's job market saw success in 2021 after Covid-19 pandemic when 777,000 individuals got jobs and it increased by 471,360 in 2022, noted the statement.

Yolanda Diaz, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Economy, said that the statistics showed that labor policies were "heading in the right direction," stressing on continuing this path since a lot of families have individuals who are jobless. (end)

hnd













MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107680505