Egyptian President: Int'l Community Must Shoulder Responsibilities Toward Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi emphasized on Wednesday necessity that the international community shoulders the responsibility of halting hardships suffered by the Palestinian people.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmad Fahmi said in a statement that the president made the note during a phone contact he received from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during which they touched on Egypt's efforts to cease the fighting in Gaza and relieve the people in the enclave.

On Egypt's ties with Greece, president Al-Sisi affirmed keenness on boosting the bilateral relations, praising the strategic bonds between the two countries.

For his part, the Greek prime minister expressed appreciation for Egypt's role to calm down conditions in Gaza. (end)

