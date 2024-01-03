A 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide To America's Best Bicycle Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A separate bicycle insurance policy is the best way to insure your bicycle or eBike from risks of riding, transit, or theft.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BikeInsure, an insurtech company specializing in bicycle insurance for cyclists in the United States, has released a 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bike Insurance. Today's cyclists need separate bike insurance to protect their new or used bicycles and eBikes from riding, transit, or theft risks. The Bicycle Insurance Buyer's Guide will define 'The Better Way' for cyclists in the United States to protect their bikes and eBikes, which includes all 3-Class electric bicycle standards, and making a claim with the separate bike insurance ,

like BikeInsure, won't affect other insurance policies.

Continue Reading

The BikeInsure

separate bike insurance

policy

is designed specifically for bicycles and eBikes. Unlike homeowners' insurance policies considered catastrophic home loss protection and do not offer adequate bicycle coverage and insurance policies that exclude electric bikes due to their classification as motorized vehicles, America's Best Bicycle Insurance provides comprehensive coverage for both.

Buzzy Cohn, CEO of BikeInsure, mentioned that, unlike other bike insurance companies with "Variable Pricing" in the United States, BikeInsure offers "Fixed Pricing" for its comprehensive bicycle insurance for only $16.99 monthly. BikeInsure has developed a unique process that allows cyclists a simple 2-minute sign-up to easily obtain bike coverage, including optional theft protection for a bicycle or e-bike, directly from the BikeInsure website. The separate bike insurance

for your bike or electric bike includes coverage for all non-stock attached accessories and components listed on the policy. It also provides transit protection once enrolled.

Click here for the 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bicycle Insurance

BikeInsure is the Official Bike Insurance Partner for USA Cycling, the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), and the League of American Bicyclists. America's top cycling organizations each value opt-in

separate bike insurance to benefit their members.



"As the official bike insurance provider of USA Cycling, BikeInsure brings a wealth of expertise and experience in safeguarding bicycles against theft, damage, and accidents,"

USA Cycling shared.

"Knowing many of our members travel for destination riding, and regularly transport their bikes to trailheads in their local and regional communities, IMBA members will be stoked to have BikeInsure's Transit Protection included when they sign up," the

International Mountain Bicycling Association

emphasized as

BikeInsure is the Official Mountain Bike Insurance Partner of IMBA .

About BikeInsure ( BikeInsure )

BikeInsure offers affordable and comprehensive insurance for bicycles and eBikes in the United States. Licensed insurance producer BikeInsure, the official bike insurance partner of USA Cycling, International Mountain Bicycling Association, and the League of American Bicyclists, is administering the insurance plan, underwritten by carrier Great American Insurance Company, rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best, an authorized insurer in all 50 states and Washington, DC. For 152 years, Americans have trusted Great American Insurance Company to protect them and render best-in-class service.

