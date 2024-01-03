J.H. Whitney Data Services Unveils Geostrategic Risk Ratings For Public Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading data services firm gauges risk exposure for companies across prominent stock indexes

J.H. Whitney Data Services, a company dedicated to providing analysis of the global economic domain to help address geostrategic risk challenges, today announced the publication of the Whitney Geostrategic Risk Ratings (GRR) for top companies based on market cap in notable indexes such as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, amongst others.

.



The Whitney Geostrategic Risk Ratings model quantifies the relative level of risk that individual companies may face as a result of geopolitical activities, including economic sanctions, national industrial policy actions, national regulatory actions and other economic-strategic competition actions taken by the U.S. and adversarial nations. Companies receive a relative score between 1.0 and 3.0, with a score of 1.0 indicating the highest level of relative risk and a score of 3.0 indicating the lowest level of relative risk.

"In today's unpredictable global landscape, it is more important than ever that CEOs, corporate boards and investors understand the impact that geopolitical events could have on companies at any given moment," said John O'Connor, Chairman & CEO of J.H. Whitney Data Services. "Publishing these ratings allows us to promote greater awareness in the level of risk that individual companies may face."

The J.H. Whitney Data Services team includes experienced financial, legal and former U.S. Government intelligence professionals who provide data-driven insights by applying their experience and expertise in global macroeconomics, public policy and capital markets. These insights enable the continuous assessment of nation-state competition and other geopolitical factors affecting security, supply chains and other business operations.

Parties interested in a personalized risk rating are encouraged to submit a security, index, mutual fund or exchange-traded fund at

to receive a sample GRR score generated by the Whitney Geostrategic Risk Ratings model. Sample scores for the S&P 500, Dow Jones

and NASDAQ can be viewed here .



About

J.H. Whitney Data Services

J.H. Whitney is the preeminent data services firm that quantifies geostrategic risk in the global economic domain, enabling its clients to address various current and emerging challenges. The J.H. Whitney team includes experienced financial, legal, and former U.S. intelligence professionals who provide data-driven insights by applying their experience and expertise in global macroeconomics, public policy, and capital markets. These insights enable the continuous assessment of nation-state competition and other geopolitical factors affecting security, supply chains, and other business operations. Key members of our team bring a unique combination of experience from leading financial institutions and expertise in private equity/venture capital and U.S. government entities. For more information: jhwhitney .

