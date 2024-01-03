Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, Jan. 3 (Petra) - Extremist Jewish settlers on Wednesday stormed courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.In a statement, Jerusalem Islamic Endowments Department reported that dozens of Jewish colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Maghariba Gate under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police and performed provocative Talmudic rituals.

