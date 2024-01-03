Jordan, Algeria Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- Ahmed Safadi, the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, engaged in discussions on Wednesday with Algeria's Ambassador, Abdulkarim Behha, to address the bilateral relations between the two nations, specifically focusing on parliamentary ties.Safadi emphasized the deep-rooted and historical connections between Jordan and Algeria, emphasizing their shared goal of serving mutual interests and addressing key issues central to the Arab nation, particularly the Palestinian cause.Highlighting the wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation, Safadi credited the leadership of both countries, highlighting the roles played by His Majesty King Abdullah II and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.Safadi extended an invitation to Brahim Boughali, the President of the Algerian People's National Assembly, urging him to visit Jordan for collaborative parliamentary discussions within the Lower House.The Algerian ambassador for his part expressed his country's eagerness to foster and expand bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors. He conveyed high regard for Jordan's significant role, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting crucial issues of the nation.