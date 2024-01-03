Cablelabs Propels 10G Closer To Realization As Platform Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing technological innovation, fostering interoperability and supporting member 10G network deployments throughout 2023, CableLabs helped actuate the next generation of connectivity

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further cementing its leadership in future-ready broadband networks, CableLab ® took significant strides toward the imminent widespread launch of the 10G network by hitting critical development, interoperability, collaboration and deployment milestones in 2023.

From advancing DOCSIS® 4.0 technology to issuing the CPON architecture specification that provides faster downloads, less buffering and increased capacity to accelerating fiber to the premise (FTTP) adoption , the leading innovation and research and development lab for the broadband cable industry delivered 10G innovation throughout 2023.



“CableLabs, along with our members and the vendor community, made remarkable progress on the path to 10G in 2023. The near future is here,” said Phil McKinney, CableLabs president and CEO.“When we announced the promise of 10G in 2019, we set ambitious goals on our 10G roadmap. We are pleased that our efforts have delivered transformative, next-generation technology that will support future generations for years to come.”

The 10G platform is a combination of technologies capable of delivering faster symmetrical speeds, lower latency, enhanced reliability and better security in a scalable manner. Launched in 2019, 10G is rapidly approaching broad realization thanks to advances in the following areas:



DOCSIS 4.0 Technology : Enabling the next generation of broadband over HFC networks, DOCSIS 4.0 technology delivers symmetrical multigigabit speeds while supporting high reliability, high security and low latency. In 2023, CableLabs hosted two interoperability events , convening suppliers and operators to share knowledge and bring DOCSIS 4.0 technology to the field. The first interoperability event focused on speed, with the second delving into security. Earlier in 2023, CableLabs also publicly made the certification for DOCSIS 4.0 cable modems available.

FTTP adoption : Beyond advancing DOCSIS 4.0, CableLabs doubled down on fiber network collaboration by spearheading two new working groups focused on fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) adoption. Since accelerating FTTP adoption is critical to harnessing the passive optical network (PON) potential, one working group prioritizes optical operations and maintenance, while the other aims to define and specify a consistent way to deliver PON-based services using current and future management and provisioning systems.

Low Latency DOCSIS (LLD) : In 2023, CableLabs member, Comcast, kicked off the first Low Latency DOCSIS field trials . CableLabs also certified the first cable modem with Low Latency DOCSIS support. Coherent Passive Optical Networks (CPON) specification : With DOCSIS 4.0 technology well positioned following 2023 interoperability testing and certification and FTTP adoption accelerating, CableLabs also focused on defining the PON physical layer via the newly released CPON specification . CPON's increased capacity per wavelength, extended reach and higher port density help prepare networks for future demands.

In addition, cable broadband providers serving communities around the world made significant announcements for 10G adoption, with some beginning physical deployment:



Charter continued to expand its network across the United States, naming several vendor partners to support its roadmap toward network-wide symmetrical multi-gigabit service.

Comcast began the largest and fastest multi-gig rollouts with its Xfinity 10G network, upgrading service to 10 million homes and businesses. The company also introduced next-generation internet powered by DOCSIS 4.0 technology to the world's first residential customers.

Cox has continued to reaffirm its commitment to the 10G initiative through its recent lab tests of DOCSIS 4.0 technology. The company has committed to a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment to build a 10G network over the next several years.

GCI and Midco are also among CableLabs' members who are on target to achieve 10G speeds by 2025.

Mediacom began transitioning Iowa's leading gigabit network to the new 10G platform . VodafoneZiggo, Liberty Global's Dutch subsidiary, became the first company in the world to conduct a DOCSIS 4.0 test on a live network .





For more information about how CableLabs helps empower network operators with the necessary technologies and tools to deliver 10G, please visit CableLabs/10G .

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. To learn more about CableLabs, please visit cablelab .





