The Company will host a fireside chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference on Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET. The fireside chat will be available at in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded. Management will host meetings at the conference with institutional investors Jan. 8-9, 2024. The Company will host meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies 13th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit Jan. 22-23, 2024. Interested parties should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local“Best Breakfast” and“Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. There are more than 500 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit .

