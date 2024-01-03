Immunovant To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT) , a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10:30 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at . An archived webcast will be available for a limited time on Immunovant's website.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit .

Contact:

Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Immunovant, Inc.

...