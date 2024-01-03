Crinetics Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D. , founder and chief executive officer of Crinetics, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 8-11, 2024.

Details of the corporate presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time Room: Borgia Room

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Crinetics' website at .

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine , an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894 , a first-in-class, investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. All of the company's drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves' disease, thyroid eye disease, hyperinsulinism, diabetes and obesity.

Investors:

Chas Schultz

VP, Investor Relations

...

(858) 450-6464

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

...

(212) 915-2577

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

...

(858) 450-6464