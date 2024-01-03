OGM Added To International System For Human Cytogenomic Nomenclature

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced a publication outlining the addition of optical genome mapping (OGM) to the International System for Human Cytogenomic Nomenclature (ISCN). The OGM nomenclature is expected to be published in the 2024 edition of the ISCN guide, a reference volume covering ISCN nomenclature that is utilized worldwide by cytogeneticists, molecular biologists, technicians, and students. ISCN nomenclature is an international standard covering structural and numerical chromosomal aberrations detected by traditional cytogenetic and molecular techniques and is recognized by College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), and other bodies responsible for laboratory standards around the world.



Having a universal, accepted naming convention to describe the genetic variants that OGM detects is critical for unambiguous reporting and accurate dissemination of research data, however there is currently no established standard nomenclature for optical genome mapping. The ISCN Standing Committee, which is comprised of an international group of experts nominated by their peers, formulated an OGM nomenclature and shared that with an international group of OGM users for their feedback.

The latest edition of the ISCN guide, last updated in 2020, is expected to include standard nomenclature used to describe any genomic rearrangement identified by OGM, as well as specific ISCN examples for the different types of numerical and structural rearrangements detected by the workflow. This nomenclature can be used by laboratories to report their findings.

“We are pleased to see the ISCN committee recognize OGM through its inclusion in their nomenclature, which has been a standard reference for cytogeneticists since 1960. An international nomenclature is essential for clear communication in publications and consistency in databases. This nomenclature will serve as a practical and easily available reference that will enable genetic laboratories to maintain consistent levels of reporting on OGM findings. Inclusion in ISCN is a significant milestone for OGM and for researchers using the workflow to advance molecular cytogenetics,” added Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

The publication can be found here .

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. For more information, visit , or .

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano's OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

