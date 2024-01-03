Arbe To Participate At 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 3, 2024 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.



The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 am Eastern time on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and will be webcast from Arbe's Investor Relations website: . Investors who wish to participate in a meeting with Arbe's management during the conferences may refer to their banking contact or to ... .

For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe's events page here .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the presentation and the material presented at meetings may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding the closing of the offering and timing thereof, and the expected gross proceeds of the offering. These statements, and other statements including the words“expect,”“believe,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“may,”“should,”“strategy,”“future,”“will,”“project,”“potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties resulting from the October 7th attack upon Israel, conflicts and potential conflicts involving Israel, as well as market acceptance of Arbe's radar processor and Arbe's radar processor performing in the manner which Arbe anticipates, and other risks described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Amendment No. 2 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR

917-607-8654

...



