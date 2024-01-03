Pulmocide Announces Presentation At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmocide Ltd., (“the Company”) a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing opelconazole for patients suffering from serious acute and chronic respiratory diseases, today announced that Dan Burgess, Chairman and CEO, will present a corporate update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 5:00pm – 5:25pm PT in San Francisco.



About Opelconazole

Pulmocide's investigational product, opelconazole, is a potent novel azole therapy specifically designed for inhaled use to maximize the amount of drug in the lung while providing minimal systemic exposure. This profile is anticipated to enhance efficacy with a low risk for adding to the toxicities and drug-drug interactions seen with systemic antifungal therapies. Under the United Kingdom's Special Needs provision, opelconazole was found to be generally well tolerated and demonstrated remarkable clinical responses. In this program, patients with a variety of different clinical profiles who had failed previous antifungal treatment options responded well when opelconazole was added to their treatment regimen. Opelconazole has the potential to be useful in a variety of conditions where Aspergillus has been implicated, including chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, severe flu, and post-COVID-19-associated lung damage. A late-stage clinical program has been initiated to support registration in patients who have failed prior therapy for invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA). The safety and efficacy of opelconazole is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with refractory IPA. Enrollment in a Phase 2 prophylaxis safety study in lung transplant recipients was recently completed with data expected in the first quarter of 2024.

About Pulmonary Aspergillosis

The incidence of pulmonary fungal disease has increased substantially over the past two decades with Aspergillus species being the most common pathogen.1 Invasive pulmonary aspergillosis is associated with high morbidity and mortality rates in immuno-compromised patients including those undergoing hematological stem cell or solid organ transplantation (particularly lung transplants) and some patients in critical care, including those with COVID-19 or influenza-associated pulmonary aspergillosis.2 Aspergillus infection also plays an important role in severe asthma and cystic fibrosis and has been correlated with poorer clinical outcomes in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.2 Chronic lung infections with Aspergillus can leave patients with extensive and permanent lung damage, requiring a lifetime of antifungal treatment.2

About Pulmocide

Pulmocide Ltd ( ) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a novel inhaled azole therapy for patients at risk of developing serious complications associated with aspergillosis, such as immunocompromised patients and those with severe pulmonary diseases. The company is currently focused on acute and chronic treatments for pulmonary aspergillosis and its lead product opelconazole is being developed initially for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis.

