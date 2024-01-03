Dentsply Sirona To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering, including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality, and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters are located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
Contact Information
Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
...
