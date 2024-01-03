Integer To Participate In 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under“News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" intege .

About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® , Lake Region Medical ® and Electrochem ® . Additional information is available at .