Integer To Participate In 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) today announced participation in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held in San Francisco from Jan 8-11, 2024. Joseph Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET).
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under“News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" intege .
About Integer ®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® , Lake Region Medical ® and Electrochem ® . Additional information is available at .
| Investor Relations:
| Media Relations:
| Andrew Senn
| Kelly Butler
| ...
| ...
| 763.951.8312
| 214.618.4216
