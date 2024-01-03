Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call For Tuesday, January 16, 2024 At 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operations and financial results from the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued before the market open on the same day.

Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13743293

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here .

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Digital's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time January 16, 2024 through January 30, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13743293

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @APLDdigital.

