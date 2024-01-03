Tina Schulte Promoted To Vice President Of Operational Excellence At Anyseals, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tina Schulte Vice President of Operational Excellence, anyseals, Inc.

- Scott Rassett, CEO, anyseals, Inc, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- anyseals, Inc. has announced the promotion of Tina Schulte to Vice President of Operational Excellence, effective January 2, 2024. In this new role, she will manage warehouse staff and continue enhancing warehouse performance through automation. She will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Toby Rose.anyseals is a global wholesale industrial sealing supplier founded and headquartered in Belgium with warehouses in Europe and the U.S., giving distributor customers access to an extensive global inventory and manufacturing resources.Tina joined anyseals in 2022 as Project Manager, overseeing the installation and recent commissioning of the company's AutoStore warehouse storage and retrieval system empowered by Kardex. The automated system leverages high-speed robots that transformed the efficiency of anyseals' warehouse operations and distribution efforts. Under Tina's leadership, the project was delivered on time and within budget.“Tina has played an invaluable role in a pivotal change for increased speed and efficiency within our Brecksville warehouse,” said Scott Rassett, CEO, anyseals.“With the knowledge she has gained over the last 12 months from the AutoStore implementation process, she is an important asset for anyseals and will continue to be as the company positions itself for future growth.”Tina is also charged with establishing and meeting all data-driven performance metrics that support the steady expansion of anyseals.Editors Note: See a time-lapse video of the AutoStore installation at anyseals' Brecksville, Ohio, warehouse.About anyseals, Inc.anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .Media ContactsAustin Walker, Sales Directoranyseals, Inc.+1 817-992-1363...Molly LeCronierPublic Relations for anyseals, Inc.+1 917-282-4163...

Shanta Mauney

Mauney Business Communications

+1 281-804-8900

...