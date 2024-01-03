Papa Johns Brings A New Deal Just To Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans can now get twice the taste for a delicious price

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns is excited to kick off the new year by bringing Canadians one of its best deals yet.



Created exclusively for Canada, pizza fans can now score a medium one topping pizza for only six dollars when they order any large Specialty Pizza at regular menu price from Papa Johns.

Packed with exclusive flavour combinations, the Specialty Pizza lineup houses some of the most-loved pizzas across Canada: The Works, The Meats, Super Hawaiian, Garden Fresh, and more. Inspired by tapping into this fandom – but making it better – the Specialty Pizzas now come with the limited-time six-dollar pairing.

Because two pizzas are better than one.

This deal is available starting January 1st for a limited time.

There's no better time to save. Order at papajohns.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John's International

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at