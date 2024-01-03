Microcarriers Market Is Expected To Reach $3.3 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microcarriers market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.0 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors like increasing focus on advancements of cell culture systems, growing demand for microcarriers in biopharmaceutical sector, and rising R&D fundings are the major driving factors for the growth of microcarriers market. Download an Illustrative overview: Microcarriers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.0 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising demand for 3D Cell culture Key Market Driver Growing adoption of microcarriers for cell-based vaccine production

Single-use technologies are revolutionizing microcarrier cell culture by offering flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. These systems minimize contamination risks, allowing for sterile conditions crucial in cell culture. Their adaptability enables easy scaling of production volumes without complex modifications, making them ideal for varying demands. By streamlining workflows and reducing operational costs, single-use technologies enhance accessibility to microcarrier-based cell culture, fostering innovation and research in biopharmaceuticals and cellular therapies.

Based on product, the microcarriers market is segmented into consumables and equipment. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the global microcarriers market. The large share of the segment can primarily be attributed to rising demand for high quality media and reagents for the development of cell culture.

Based on application, the global microcarriers market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering & regenerative medicines, and other applications. Biopharmaceutical production accounted for major share of the microcarriers market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical field. In addition, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars and vaccines promoting the segment growth in the microcarriers market.

Based on end user, the microcarriers market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, academic and research institutes, and cell banks. In 2022, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share due to rising government funds and R&D investments for the development of innovative biopharmaceutical products. The contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow due to increasing demand for cell-based vaccine production and growing government fundings for cell therapy research.

The key regional markets for the global microcarriers market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growing technological developments in the healthcare sector. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with fastest CAGR due to rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, increased investments in research and development activities in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India drive the adoption of advanced cell culture technologies, and growing population and healthcare needs in the region necessitate higher production volumes of vaccines and biologics.

Buy a Microcarriers Industry Report (433 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Microcarriers market major players covered in the report, such as:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation, (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

BD (US)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

ChemoMetec (Denmark)

Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd (Singapore)

Entegris (US)

bi-biotech GmbH (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Stobbe Group (Denmark)

Distek, Inc. (US)

Bionet (Spain)

&G Technologies, Inc. (US)

Tantti (Taiwan)

Kühner AG (Switzerland)

PBS Biotech, Inc. (US)

REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

Smart MCs PTY LTD (Australia) and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages:

This report categorizes the microcarriers market into the following segments:

Microcarriers Market, by Product



Consumables



Media





Serum-based Media





Serum-free Media



Other Media



Reagents



Microcarrier Beads





Cationic Beads





Collagen-coated Beads





Protein-coated Beads





Untreated Beads



Other Microcarrier Beads

Other Consumables

Equipment



Bioreactors





Single-use Bioreactors



Stainless-steel Bioreactors



Culture Vessels



Filtration and Separation Equipment



Cell Counters Other Equipment

Microcarriers Market, by Application



Biopharmaceutical Production



Vaccine Production

Therapeutic Proteins

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine



Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, by Therapy





Cell & Gene Therapy



Other Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Applications



Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, by Cell Type





Stem Cells







Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs







Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)







Induced Pluripotent Stem CELLS (iPSCs)





Other Stem Cells





Immune Cells







T-Cells







NK Cells





Other Immune Cells Other Cell Types

Microcarriers Market, by End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Academic & Research Institutes Cell Banks

Microcarriers Market, by region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



Japan



China



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa



Middle East Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Microcarriers Industry Recent Developments:



In September 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads, a groundbreaking platform with an innovative active release mechanism designed for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing. In January 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) collaborated with RoosterBio Inc. (US), to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing, aiming to scale up human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) manufacturing for regenerative medicine and accelerate the development and commercialization of cell-based regenerative cures. This collaboration will leverage the best-in-class solutions of both companies to significantly reduce process development efforts, industrialize the supply chain, and simplify multiple steps in therapeutic development.

Key Market Stakeholders:



Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Cell Banks

Market Research & Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists & Investors

Government Associations

Manufacturers of Culture Equipment and Consumables Manufacturers of Microcarrier Beads

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global microcarriers market based on product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the global microcarrier market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and R&D activities in the microcarriers market To benchmark players in the microcarrier market using the "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters, including product portfolio, geographic reach, and market share

Related Reports:

Cell Dissociation Market

Cell Culture Market

Single Use Bioreactors Market

Cell Expansion Market

3D Cell Culture Market

Research Insight:

Content Source:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...