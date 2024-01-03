Fairfax Declares Annual Dividend

“Given Fairfax's substantial growth since it inaugurated a US$10 per share annual dividend 14 years ago, and given Fairfax's current position of foreseeing strong earnings for the next few years based on insurance company underwriting income, locked-in interest and dividend income and income from associates, we felt it was appropriate to raise our annual dividend this year to US$15 per share, and we believe that this should be a sustainable level,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax.

