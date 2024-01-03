Mobility City Holdings Inc Announces The Grand Opening Of The Mobility City Of Louisville KY Franchise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Storefront of Mobility City of Louisville, 6 504 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40291

Each Mobility City Showroom features a test track where customer can get familiar with the mobility equipment features and controls assisted by a trained technician

Mobility City of Louisville showroom selection of power recliners and more.

Chris Downs came out of the medical product industry to open a showroom bringing quality mobility equipment to Kentuckians to improve their quality of life

- Chris Downs, Franchise Owner, Louisville BOCA RATON, FL, US, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc is proud to announce the grand opening of the Mobility City of Louisville KY franchise, headed by Chris Downs. The mobility equipment showroom Grand Opening Celebration is January 11th, bringing quality mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to Kentuckians to help increase their independence and improve their quality of life. The showroom has be operating several weeks if you need assistance now.As the leading retail network in the $8 Bn mobility sector of the healthcare market, Mobility City Holdings Inc is dedicated to providing top-quality products and services to those in need. With the addition of the Louisville KY franchise, the company is expanding its reach and bringing its expertise to the residents of the bluegrass state. Mobility City of Louisville is headed by Chris Downs, who brings years of experience in the medical product industry to his location."We are thrilled to open our newest franchise in Louisville and to have Chris Downs leading the way," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Chris's background in the medical product industry makes him the perfect fit to bring mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to the people in the Louisville Metro. We are confident that this franchise will make a positive impact on the community and help improve the quality of life for many individuals."The Mobility City of Louisville KY franchise offers a wide range of mobility equipment, including scooters, power chairs, power recliners, rollators and more. The showroom is conveniently located and open to the public, making it easily accessible for those in need of mobility solutions."For those who can't get to the showroom, each of our franchises employ technicians in vans who make house calls for on-site repairs and rental drop off/pickup services to ensure that customers' are equipped to get around," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, inc.The grand opening of the Mobility City of Louisville KY franchise is a significant milestone expanding the footprint of Mobility City Holdings in the south. With its commitment to providing top-quality products and services, the franchise is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of Kentuckians. For more information, please visit the showroom at 6504 Bardstown Rd. Louisville KY 40291, or contact Chris Downs at (502) 206-2489.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit .

Mobility City Explained in 30 Seconds