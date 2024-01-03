Over 20 die in two explosions near Qassem Soleimani’s grave in Iran

(MENAFN) At least 20 individuals lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries in two explosions that occurred near a cemetery in Iran.



The incident took place during a ceremony commemorating the 2020 death of the country's top commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone attack.



The explosions occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman, as reported by Iranian state media on Wednesday. Iranian state television conveyed information about the initial and subsequent explosions during the ceremony.



An Iranian news agency stated “several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery.”



A regional official was cited by Iranian news outlet as declaring “it is not yet clear whether the explosions were caused by gas cylinders or a terrorist attack.”



State television displayed scenes of Red Crescent rescuers tending to injured individuals at the ceremony, which had drawn hundreds of Iranians gathering to observe the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's death. Several Iranian news agencies indicated that at least 50 people had sustained injuries in the incident.



“Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured... But there are waves of crowds blocking roads,” Reza Fallah, chief of the Kerman province Red Crescent informed a local broadcaster.

