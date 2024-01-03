Partially-Burnt Male Body Found In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) A partially-burnt body of an unknown man, aged around 25 years was found in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.

According to police, a call was received at Welcome Police Station regarding the body of an unknown male lying in Jheel Park.

“A partially-burnt dead body of a young man was found under a tree at one corner of the Jheel Park towards Subhash Park Extension. A large mound of dry leaves and branches and shrubs were found at the spot, most of which had also burnt down,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The face, back and right arm of the deceased were burnt, he said.

“There were no other visible injury marks,” said the DCP and the body was shifted to the GTB mortuary for autopsy.

“Further course of action will emerge after the cause of death is ascertained during post mortem examination and efforts are being made to identify the deceased,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/rad