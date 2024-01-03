Russia courts resolve fines imposed against tech giants as firms exit state bailiffs' database

(MENAFN) The fines levied by Russian courts on Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Telegram seem to have been resolved, as these companies no longer appear as debtors in the state bailiffs' database, according to information accessed by a UK-based news agency on Wednesday.



However, the database still lists X (formerly Twitter) and Twitch, facing fines totaling 51 million rubles (USD560,730) and 23 million rubles (USD252,879), respectively.



Requests for comments from Google, Meta, TikTok, and Telegram were not immediately answered, and attempts to contact state bailiffs proved unsuccessful.



Russia has been engaged in disputes with foreign technology companies, citing concerns about unlawful content and the failure to store user data locally. These tensions escalated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



As a consequence, Twitter and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were blocked, and Google-owned YouTube became a focal point for the Russian government's criticism.



In late 2023, a Russian court imposed a fine of 4.6 billion rubles (USD50.4 million) on Google, calculated as a percentage of its annual turnover in Russia.



Meta, previously labeled as "extremist" in 2022, has also faced fines proportionate to its Russian revenue.

